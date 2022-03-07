LETTER: Remembering old-time logging in Port Renfrew

I was surprised to hear Maurice Tremblay was still in Port Renfrew. I was there last weekend and would have wished him a happy birthday had I known.

I haven’t seen him for 40 years. He taught me how to log the old way with topping trees and rigging back spars.

Working 100+ feet up a tree, I remember having a fear over my shoulders but I would do my job.

Back in 1982 on all Sooke Day, I climbed one the of tree climbing poles, sat on top and took pictures of the crowd. It was then I lost the fear that was over my shoulders and looked forward to getting back to work and climbing those trees.

Before I returned to work that summer I broke my back in an accident that finished my logging career, and I haven’t seen or talked to Maurice since.

Dan Haverty

Sooke



Letter to the Editor