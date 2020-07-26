LETTER: Reopen Ocean Boulevard to vehicles

As permanent residents of Esquimalt Lagoon area of Colwood, we wish to publicly express our complete dissatisfaction with council’s decision to keep Ocean Boulevard/Lagoon Road closed to through traffic. Hopefully this decision will be reviewed again in early September and the Lagoon Road will be opened.

The online survey conducted by Colwood showed 61 per cent of participants wanted through traffic on Ocean Boulevard. It is time for Colwood council to listen to the majority and respond by opening this road.

Residents of the Esquimalt Lagoon area of Colwood need Ocean Boulevard to be open for a number of reasons:

It is a shortened route for us to travel to Colwood Corners, to Langford and to downtown Victoria. This involves a time factor and gasoline costs.

We do not want to be deprived of regular drives along Lagoon Road to observe nature at work.

Ambulances, fire trucks and police vehicles all need unrestricted access for emergencies in our area.

The closure of Ocean Boulevard/Lagoon Road causes traffic to be re-routed and this causes congestion on other roads.

If Colwood council represents all taxpayers in Colwood we expect that residents of the Esquimalt Lagoon area will not be overlooked again.

Alan and Elaine Goranson

Colwood