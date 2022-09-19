Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Residents should be compensated for construction noise

Re: Langford residents’ complaints about construction noise on the rise in the Aug. 31 Goldstream Gazette.

I read with interest this article not just because I was quoted in it, but more importantly because I realized there is much more to this matter that I would like to comment on.

My understanding is that under common law the owner of a property has the right to the quiet enjoyment of said property. In my view, this enjoyment can be interrupted by the noise caused by drilling and blasting and the dust created by these actions. Further, if an owner believes their quiet enjoyment is impacted by such stated work, they can take the perpetrator to court for nuisance under the law of torts.

The noise created in our neighborhood this summer from the drilling and blasting with the resulting dust from work being undertaken on an adjacent property has had, in my view, a significant impact on the quiet enjoyment on a number of properties.

I believe the perpetrator could reduce the impact on these properties by, for example, providing the owners of properties impacted by its work with gift cards to cover car washing, house cleaning, window washing, and the power washing of house siding and patios.

I suggested the above examples are reasonable requests and all understanding contractors would understand the negative impact its work is having on the neighborhood.

Ian Phillips

Langford

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Shooting skills can develop over time

Just Posted

Sidney Town Crier Kenny Podmore led the procession down Beacon Avenue Monday morning as part of a ceremony organized by the Town of Sidney to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Saanich Peninsula remembers Queen Elizabeth II with a ceremony in Sidney

Petty Officer First Class Jennifer Marcotte lays a poppy on the wreath placed at the cenotaph in Veterans Memorial Park during a commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II in Langford on Sept. 19. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Queen Elizabeth II honoured with Langford service

MeepMeep co-founder Eve Olynyk tosses a disc during a round of disc golf. (Courtesy of MeepMeep)
Victoria start-up MeepMeep’s disc golf tracker looks to grow the game, end player frustration

Pictured is traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. A UVic researcher found carbon pricing mixed with subsidies for drivers to choose cleaner options was one of the most effective mixes at reducing transportation emission in Europe. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UVic researcher helps find what policy mixes drive down transportation emissions