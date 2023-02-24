LETTER: Respect for Fortis BC’s cheap natural gas

LETTER

Re: Fossil fuel company’s brochure misleads (Letters, Feb. 23)

Unlike letter-writer Alan Dolan, I have much respect for Fortis BC’s job to provide cheap heating natural gas to B.C. residents.

We are blessed to have ready access to cheap natural gas, and Canada’s vast forest biomass more than absorbs any carbon dioxide we produce to heat our homes or cook our food. We are the envy of many other provinces and countries in this regard.

One has only to visit the Peace River country around Fort St. John to see the hundreds of capped gas wells that hold enough cheap natural gas to fuel our needs for hundreds of years.

Air pollution concerns are a valid issue in some cities or entire countries, but certainly not in Canada, British Columbia, or here at home in windswept Sooke.

Andy Neimers

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Letter to the Editor

