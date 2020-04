Reader says economy being destroyed by lock down

On page 1 of the Sooke News Mirror on April 16 there’s an ad that states: “Stop the spread. Stay safe. Stay home.” It’s a static, no vision message, and we get it.

But take a look around, and what you see is an economy being destroyed by a government-mandated lock down.

The collapsing revenue is every bit a concern to everyone. So for a change of pace, how about for your next issue a message in large print, to the province, saying : Restart the economy!

Brian Nimeroski

Sooke

Letters to the editor