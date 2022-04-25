LETTER: Road project a waste of money

LETTER SIG

I was a road and paving foreman for the Department of Highways. I was also an equipment operator.

How will the Transportation Ministry straighten out the new section of road between Connie and Glinz Lake Road? Why is it trying to make the old horse and wagon road to Sooke into a four-lane highway?

When I was with the Department of Highways in Langford in the 1980s, where the four lanes stopped, it was because the government said it ran out of money. The road where it stopped was to go straight up the hill and four-lane to Saseenos. They said they would finish the four-lane when they got the rest of the money.

The left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. I never say such a waste of money.

Gordon Stewart

Otter Point


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Coming to grips with the elephant

Just Posted

Baby Larissa Ussak, whose mother went into labour during a flight and was assisted by West Shore RCMP Const. Rob Renner, was born on Feb. 21. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP member and ex-nurse takes charge on flight as woman enters labour

District of Sooke council meets on Monday night. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Tonight at council: Sooke councillors eye future pay raises

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision near the Sidney/North Saanich branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library that sent one cyclist to hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cyclist struck in Sidney near library

Shirita Beans, 16, was reported missing on April 19. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: 16-year-old Shirita Beans reported missing on April 19