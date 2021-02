Re: Sooke man delivers truckloads of free furniture to First Nation (News, Feb. 11)

A nice little article giving credit where credit is due – Rob Peters of Sooke Moving and Storage. It moved me to lend my name to the list of people who recognize the help Rob freely gives to our community.

Dave T. McClimon

Sooke



