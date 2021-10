Re: Cameras needed at roundabout (Letters, Sept. 30)

I do agree people need to know the rules of the road, but I am going to point out to you that you only signal when leaving a roundabout. Instead of a camera, maybe rules on how to use a roundabout would be much more useful.

Terry Richards

Sooke



Letters to the editor