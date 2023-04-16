letter

LETTER: Saanich appears poised for return of EDPA

Public engagement is underway for a biodiversity conservation strategy in Saanich, which may include an EDPA (Environmental Development Permit Area). Details can be found on the District of Saanich website.

The survey for this public engagement clearly shows that an EDPA is being considered along with other regulatory actions. One line of questioning indicates requiring ecosystem restoration and enhancement, and requiring ecosystem retention and protection on private lands. Regrettably, it appears we are heading down the same road as with the previous EDPA that council rescinded in 2018.

The mapping that will be used to determine properties that would be included in a new EDPA, is known to be faulty. A technical committee appointed by council to provide independent advice on the Resilient Saanich program, advised council they did not endorse this mapping for a myriad of reasons. Primary was confusion for the public in the form of out-of-date information, inaccuracies, contradictions, and overlapping designations. Most of the 33 properties council removed from the EDPA in 2018 because science showed they did not have sensitive ecosystems, continue to be mapped.

Within the urban containment boundary, less than 10 per cent of sensitive ecosystems are on private land, with the majority being on public lands. Saanich Citizens for Resilient Environmental Stewardship believes that until Saanich shows that it is leading by example on public lands, there should be no regulation on private land.

The greatest gains in biodiversity can be and should be made from restoration and protection of public land. Not only do we have control over what happens in parks, there is the ecological principle that the larger the land is, the more likelihood that species and habitats will survive.

Anita Bull

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: New tax system would ensure access to health care

Just Posted

CFB Esquimalt base commander Capt. J. Jeffrey Hutchinson speaks at the 2023 HMCS Esquimalt memorial service on Sunday (April 16) at Esquimalt’s Memorial Park. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
HMCS Esquimalt honoured as final Royal Canadian Navy ship lost in WWII

Kinetic Construction is receiving a Recruiting and Hiring Champion Builders Code Award. (Courtesy Builders Code)
Greater Victoria’s construction industry honoured with awards

The first Ukrainian Arts and Culture Celebration featured traditional Ukrainian dancing, music and art at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, April 15. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Victoria’s Ukrainian Culture Centre hosts first Ukrainian Arts and Culture Celebration

Joy of Life Unbalanced by Joanne Helm is a bronze sculpture on display at Sculpture Splash. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Sculpture Splash returns to Esquimalt after 3 years