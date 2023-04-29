LETTER: Saanich developing strategy to address biodiversity

Saanich recognizes the need to improve the resilience of ecosystems and enhance biodiversity.

Firstly, public input is vital to help shape Saanich’s Urban Forest Strategy Update and Biodiversity Conservation Strategy, both in development and slated to be completed by the end of 2023. Secondly, it’s important for residents to understand these strategies are not finalized nor their specific policies.

The State of Biodiversity Report along with a State of Urban Forest Report were presented to council in March. Both reports provide information on forests, ecosystems and species that exist in Saanich including where they are located along with key threats. We acknowledge there are data limitations, as there always are, and this is articulated in the reports.

Along with public input, the relevant findings in the State of Biodiversity report will inform development of strategic actions in the Biodiversity Strategy. Currently, the consultant is gathering information and ideas to develop actions.

We have heard some misunderstanding and misinterpretation in the community related to the mapping presented in the State of Biodiversity Report and must set the record straight. This mapping is based on many data sources. At this stage, it is not relevant whether a specific property looks like it might be designated with a specific status. Future processes will account for the necessary nuances. The information mapped shows where sensitive ecosystems existed and continue to exist. Only ground truthing areas will provide sufficient information to determine if an area currently hosts sensitive ecosystems or has a potential for restoration.

While some community members would like to see this level of detailed fieldwork represented in the State of Biodiversity Report maps, that level of work is neither practical nor possible within current timelines and budget. The Biodiversity Conservation Strategy will be completed by the end of 2023, which will be reviewed and refined in future years.

Biodiversity knows no boundaries and occurs on public and private lands. The strategy will address biodiversity in Saanich comprehensively with specific strategies and actions for all lands that balance competing needs and objectives. We’ll achieve this by working together collaboratively through iterative processes.

Coun. Zac de Vries

District of Saanich