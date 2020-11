Re: the article Neighbours rally to save daycare about the 59 condos to replace a daycare on Raymond Street.

For clarification, I would like to add that this rezoning proposal is not affordable housing. The condominiums will be sold at a price determined by the developer, except that six units will be sold at 10 per cent below that price. There are other issues with this project, besides the loss of the public use space.

Carol Hamill

Saanich