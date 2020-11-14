Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Saanich staff go above and beyond

I invite Saanich residents to join me in expressing gratitude to Saanich staff for their incredible work during this pandemic.

While COVID-19 has affected so many aspects of our lives, I have been so impressed by how district staff have gone to great effort to create some normalcy in this difficult year. There are a few standout examples that highlighted these efforts for me.

Over the summer Saanich held pop-up concerts in our parks when the treasured Music in the Park gatherings weren’t possible. A re-imagined Lantern Festival gave us a drive/walk thru experience with the community atmosphere we have been craving. Tree Appreciation Day went ahead with limited pre-registered participants, digging and planting while physically distanced. A great deal of thought and effort has gone into the reopening of recreation facilities and programs that follow COVID restrictions, allowing users to enjoy physical activity and a return to healthy routines while ensuring we stay safe.

This is, of course, in addition to the too-often-overlooked work that crews do every day to serve our neighbourhoods with street improvements, park and trail upgrades, waste collection and water services that have continued without interruption.

Thank you, Saanich staff. My family so appreciates your creative and thoughtful work that means we can maintain connections with our neighbours, take part in healthy activities and enjoy this great community.

Dean Murdock

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Safety the reason behind ban on lower passenger decks
Next story
EDITORIAL: U.S. election chaos puts democracy in doubt

Just Posted

The Greater Victoria School District is in the midst of creating 316 new child care spaces. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
Nine new child care studios coming to Greater Victoria in 2021

Three should be ready in January and the remaining six in September

West Shore Parks and Rec is asking the public to complete a survey to determine what youth programs they will re-introduce in January 2021. (Black Press Media file)
West Shore Parks and Rec surveys youth ahead of 2021 programs

Online survey closes Nov. 20

A Saturday morning motor vehicle incident slowed traffic in both directions on Sooke Road east of Kangaroo Road. (Screenshot via Google Maps)
Motor vehicle incident slows morning traffic on Sooke Road

Second crash in same area in just two days

Some members of the visually impaired community say they are afraid to use the crosswalks that stretch across bike lanes when trying to get to a bus stop. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s blind community wins ‘floating bus stop’ case against City

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules City of Victoria must install audible flashing signals

Sidney’s Joan Eddy (right) celebrates her 100th birthday with friends. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney centenarian part of growing national trend

Joan Eddy among the more than estimated 11,000 Canadians over 100 years old

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, reported missing Thursday, have been found. (Photo submitted)
Couple, reported missing in Nanaimo Lakes area, found safe and sound

Tamara Sandulak and Cody Martin reported missing Thursday

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Almost a year to the day of his disappearance, Lake Cowichan RCMP have announced they've found the body of Colin Court. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Courtesy of Bill Court)
Body of fisherman who went missing a year ago recovered from Cowichan Lake

Two days shy of exactly a year from the day he went… Continue reading

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

The RCMP dive-team that went to Gold River to search for missing persons remains in Muchalat Lake since 1970 have concluded a four-day search after no luck in locating any fresh evidence. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
No luck locating missing body from 1970 in Vancouver Island lake: RCMP dive team

A huge portion of the road collapsed into Muchalat lake near Gold River in the 70’s making it difficult to locate any submerged layers

Most Read