Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Save North Saanich provides valuable service

Eric Diller’s July 29 letter was long on trash talk but balefully short on facts. His “very small group of disgruntled North Saanich residents” was more than 250-strong when it rallied on July 12 at Municipal Hall, and council has received about 300 letters.

Also true is that calling our position laughable, dangerous and incoherent doesn’t make it so, and no one – including Mr. Diller – has proven out their loud and repeated accusations of “misinformation.” Fact is, the SaveNorthSaanich.ca website has successfully corrected any number of the OCP project eeam’s “misconceptions;” I hope they’re now clear, for example, on where the ALR is in Deep Cove.

Finally, the smallest group I know on the northern Peninsula is the one composed of those few Sidney residents happy with what their previous mayor and council majority did to their charming town. Still, Sidney’s voters remembered: His worship and those offending councilors were resoundingly rejected in the next election.

We hope for better here.

Don Enright

North Saanich

Previous story
Column: Cowichan farmers making hay for charity

Just Posted

Royal Athletic Park is open to help residents cool down during the latest heat wave. (City of Victoria/Twitter)
Cooling options crop up as promised heat wave arrives in Greater Victoria

Bocce courts, seen in the left corner of a rendering, are part of renovation plans for Canoe Brewpub as it transforms into Victoria’s first Craft Beer Market location. The plans received council approval earlier this month. (Courtesy of FORT Architecture)
Bocce courts, games room approved for Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub takeover renovations

(Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke man arrested for abduction after 7-year-old taken from Metchosin summer camp

Visitors stop to admire an artist's paintings at the Bowker Creek Brush-Up on Sunday, August 8. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Hundreds return to Brush-Up on Oak Bay’s Bowker Creek