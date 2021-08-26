LETTER: Save Sooke’s last open park space

Climate change must be top of mind in park development, reader says

LETTER SIG

Re: Opposition grows over park project (News, Aug. 26)

The proposed Sooke Lions Club community centre in John Phillips Memorial Park is not a suitable response by the town in its obligation to address the declared climate emergency. The evidence that this emergency is real is in the news every day.

Sooke is experiencing one of the worst droughts in the town’s history, yet the pond in the park is still full of water. Given the increased chance of a severe rainfall event resulting from climate change, this area of the park may incur flooding that drainage may not handle. This park must be preserved as an open space for future generations and due to its ecological sensitivity.

Sooke is fortunate to belong to the wealthiest 10 per cent of the world. Our elder population grew in a prosperous time, and the climate is suffering from our consumption habits. Future generations can only dream of an affordable life, free of mounting debt and a climate and environment not at risk.

Please, elders, do not be selfish for want of a building in a park but start to respect the need to save an ecosystem in the town’s only large open park space.

William Wallace

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: New world exclusion zones

Just Posted

The RCMP use an excavator to extract an old-growth logging protester from a tripod in the Fairy Creek area on Vancouver Island. (Submitted)
RCMP watchdog gets more than 70 enforcement complaints from Fairy Creek blockades

Chad Rennie remains in the ICU in a medically induced coma, fighting for his life. (GoFundMe campaign photo)
Victoria restaurateur in induced coma battling COVID-19 in Vancouver hospital

Steve Bishop, Barry DeVocht, Ken Bradley, John Launder, Phil Overhill, Joe Danyleyko, Buddy Dydra, Erick Wickheim, Chantal Wilson, Joy DeVocht, Elaine McMath and Gail Bishop will represent the Sooke in the two-day B.C. Horseshoe Pitching provincial championships. (Kevin :aird - Sooke News Mirror)
12 Sooke horseshoe pitchers head to B.C. championships in Abbotsford

Anita Saikail stands at the intersection of Dunford Road and Henry Eng Place where a crosswalk will be installed, thanks to her letter to city council. The 62-year-old with diverse abilities finds crossing the street here dangerous and scary. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Anxious pedestrian asks for a crosswalk, Langford listens