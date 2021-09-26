LETTER: Save the Sidney we all love

Will this council listen to the people? The Town of Sidney is proposing to remove the existing Beacon wharf and the iconic fish market and then install a 62-year-old floating pontoon, with the addition of a two-storey hotel, in its place.

All options of preserving the pier have been discarded. One reason given for this decision is preserving it will be too costly. The pontoon is supposed to be cheaper. The residents of Sidney are being asked for their opinion. Of the 21 letters sent to Sidney council (see Aug. 16, Sept. 13 meetings) and all the letters in the Peninsula News Review, every writer wants to preserve the existing facilities.

The pontoon could cost the town a lot more than preserving the iconic structure. The town will be responsible for inspection and major repairs to the old pontoon; towing it from the Fraser River to Sidney; securing it to the sea floor; resurfacing it; installing a major access ramp; supplying water, sewer, electricity; as well as services of removing garbage, constant maintenance and possibly insurance to cover damage caused by storms. See sidney.ca for more information.

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital was saved from closing after residents’ protests. The Mary Winspear Centre and the Beacon pier were built with support from concerned citizens. Let us support saving some of the old Sidney we all love.

Darrylyn Child

Sidney