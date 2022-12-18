LETTER: Schedule shift a better route to savings

As I drive the Pat Bay I continue to shake my head at the $7.8 million spent to extend the off-ramps by 100 metres and build bus stops at Mount Newton Cross Road such that BC Transit buses can escape the traffic sooner at peak times.

The simpler solution was to tell BC Transit to schedule their buses from Swartz Bay 15 minutes later than currently following the arrival of the ferries. Money was spent that could have done more good.

So, to Sidney, North Saanich and the Victoria Airport Authority, save $6.4 million at Amazon. Put in a traffic light.

Depending on circumstance, this can be done for about $400,000 and use the $6 million saved for more worthy purposes.

Alex Currie

North Saanich