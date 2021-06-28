Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Senior pet owners deserve better access to Cadboro Bay

I want to bring to your attention the recent decision by Saanich related to dogs in Cadboro Bay Gyro Park.

Saanich has recently (May 2021) voted to allow leashed dogs on selected pathways in Gyro Park. This was an important vote because it allows the community (primarily seniors) to walk safely with their dogs, and at the same time, families with kids do not feel threatened by dogs. In a period in which seniors are already confined to their homes because of COVID-19 issues, the ability to walk their dog and talk with other seniors is essential for their mental and physical health.

However, Saanich disagrees with this. Saanich very recently (June 2021) changed their mind, and now after 9 a.m., leashed dogs are not allowed to walk on the cement pathway in Gyro Park. This means that seniors now have to walk with their dogs to the end of Cadboro Bay beach (toward Tudor Avenue), go up the road using a narrow path (full of large logs), and walk on the road back to Cadboro Bay Village (there is no sidewalk).

I am not a senior, but I have witnessed this. It was sad to talk with the seniors and hear from them that a Saanich supervisor at Gyro Park told them that they could not walk their leashed dogs to go home.

Is Saanich trying to punish the seniors and others in the community who peacefully use Gyro Park and Cadboro Bay beach? In the middle of a global pandemic, Saanich decided that their priority is to forbid leashed dogs to walk on a cement pathway. That is a decision that does not build a community.

Maycira Costa

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Tree replacement must be part of Elk Lake development

Just Posted

The University of Victoria is closing for Monday due to extreme heat. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 37 C. (Black Press Media file photo)
University of Victoria closed Monday due to extreme heat

Saanich’s Emma Entzminger will be at the hot corner for the Canadian women’s softball team when the sport makes its Olympic return next month. (Photo courtesy of Softball Canada)
Saanich’s Emma Entzminger handles the hot corner for Canada at Tokyo Games

New figures from Statistics Canada show the COVID-19 pandemic caused a boom in online shopping. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)
Value of goods and services purchased online by Canadians rose almost 50 per cent in 2020

Greater Victoria risks becoming an unaffordable location with few amenities and mediocre productivity unless it reverses its current course in the areas of housing and infrastructure among other areas. (Black Press Media file photo)
Lack of affordable housing undermines Greater Victoria’s global advantages