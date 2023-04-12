Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Sharing the garden’s bounty

I read recently in the Oak Bay News of the lack of garden plots in the municipality, and the desire by residents to have a place to practise their green thumbs.

Many years ago the district established a list of all those residents who had some garden space that was underutilized and who were willing to allow others to use it. I was one of those who had unused space and the result was a partnership with a green thumb resident, who in return for the use of a plot in my garden supplied fresh veggies!

Christopher Causton

Oak Bay

