LETTER: Sidney cannabis shops should go to a vote

Re: Sidney considers third retail cannabis application. If the business of government should not be to enforce morality on the people, then the business of government and governing bodies should neither be to enforce immorality on the people.

The business of all governing bodies should be to objectively consider the best interests of all their constituents in a manner that fairly represents the needs and concerns of all the people. Since the apparently general acceptance of these three new and unusual businesses is causing some considerable alarm among a significant number of the people of Sidney, why not put the whole matter to a special referendum?

Mary Moreau

Sidney