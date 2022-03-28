LETTER: Sidney is paving paradise

A reflection on Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell brings to mind: “You paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

Welcome to Sidney, B.C.

With each and every new condo and similar building, Sidney become more like Langford, Burnaby and many other cities where all the character is destroyed in the rush to develop, and with that modern buildings arise.

Now we are going to have a consultant draw up traffic and road plans which will ultimately see new sidewalks with a loss of the pavers and exposed aggregate sidewalk, the quirky curbing at places such as Starbucks, etc.

To what end?

More people searching for doctors and dentists who can’t afford a house, health care presumably and schools overflowing and short of teachers because they cannot afford to live here?

It’s sad.

Alex Currie

North Saanich