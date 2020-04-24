LETTER: Sidney merchants need a break

At least COVID-19 has brought all Sidney residents to appreciate our Sidney downtown retailers. As Joni Mitchell sang “You don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone.”

For five years SOS has been claiming that for our retailers to pay double property taxes is inequitable. However, successive councils have taken the position that residents would never agree to take up the slack and, more importantly, retailers don’t have a vote. I would suggest that COVID-19 has changed all that.

I suspect that all Sidney residents would now heartily support retailers paying the same rate of property taxes as residents. Hopefully the current council will at long last do the right thing and end this onerous inequity on our struggling retailers.

Richard Talbot

Sidney