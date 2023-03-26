Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Sidney should follow Saanich’s lead on tree canopy

Saanich council and mayor are very concerned about their canopy cover percentage and the urban forest. Their goals are 30 per cent coverage. Their residential zones have 31 per cent, parks have 57 percent and roads have 28 per cent. They are worried about a tree deficit.

They are creating more tree equity and shade equity so all the neighbourhoods get the benefit of canopy cover and the natural environment and green space which adds to the enjoyment of the community, not to mention that trees absorb pollution and provide us with oxygen.

Sidney did have 14 per cent tree canopy cover a few years ago and I bet it is far less now.

Shame on this council and administration for prioritizing development and developers whose sole goal is to make a profit. Our town has allowed many condos and townhouse developments and many trees were lost. There is a need for more boulevard trees in places where there were some that died, as well as many new ones. Often the developer pays the town for the trees they cut down and does not replace them. Or, they replace the mature trees they cut down with stick trees that will take many years to grow and may not survive as they often are not nurtured, so they die.

I suggested a few times in the past that our town take the initiative to declare a similar plan as Saanich to fight climate change. Nothing has changed, just more development approved.

Let’s see a shift in this path Sidney is taking and follow the example that Saanich has set.

Let’s increase our tree canopy goal beyond 14 per cent to at least 20 per cent or more. This is doable.

Lynda Comber

Sidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Turf field needed in Langford

Just Posted

Flowers lay on a slab at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany to commemorate Holocaust victims. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Holocaust victims to be honoured at Victoria Jewish Cemetery

Greater Victoria firefighters teamed up on Saturday, March 25 at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt to honour fallen firefighters, Ken Gill and Forrest Owens. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Greater Victoria fire departments take to the ice to remember two fallen firefighters

The Garth Homer Foundation provides funding to the Garth Homer Society. (Courtesy of the Garth Homer Society)
Garth Homer Foundation receives $34M gift to support Greater Victoria residents with diverse abilities

16-year-old Ava Bate’s illustration won her the One Planet Living student challenge in 2022. (Courtesy of Ava Bate/ One Planet Living student challenge)
Challenge calls for Greater Victoria student ideas on sustainability, happiness

Pop-up banner image