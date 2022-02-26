LETTER: Sidney trading charm for Soviet-style architecture

Why is Sidney on the hook for a $1,300,000 fire truck if, according to CRD board chair Colin Plant, growth doesn’t mean significant change on the Saanich Peninsula?

This huge expense is another of the unforeseen consequences of “densification” that has – so far – created housing for affluent oldies from out of town rather than young families. We were also supposed to receive “amenities,” but they seem to consist mostly of cartoon forests and designer sidewalks rather than anything of real utility.

Sidney is rapidly losing its former charm and likability to a towering Soviet-style architecture of flat roofs and cheap vinyl windows. The town requires a lot more thought about the consequences of its political and esthetic objectives.

Jon Blair

Sidney