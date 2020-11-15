Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Sidney’s heritage trees appreciated

The large Monterey cypress trees that grace some of the older streets in Sidney are very beautiful and provide an attractive and functional street canopy.

I recently learned that these trees were shipped by train from California to Sidney in 1920. Some 50 young trees were ordered from the California Nursery Co. in 1920 by far-seeing citizens of the seaside town of Sidney, which at that time was unincorporated. The trees are noted for their large twisted trunks and wide-spreading canopies.

It appears that at least two of the trees were taken on by the Dominion Experimental Farm of the time, one did not survive the winter, one lived on until 1925.

There is a small cluster at the southwest corner of Beacon and Pat Bay Highway which were once threatened by the proposal for a mall at the corner. The mall proposal was eventually abandoned and the trees were saved.

Cities around the world are now working to save their unique street canopies. An event of appreciation of these heritage trees planted so long ago is suggested.

Doreen Hunter

Sidney

