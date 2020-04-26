LETTER: Sidney’s small retailers step up to fill the gaps

I am sure all the Sidney old timers miss the full grocery delivery service provided by Stan Watling (now Starbucks) but COVID-19 is proving that bigger is not necessarily better – especially in a pandemic.

No doubt most Sidney residents face the same problem. Major grocery stores are scary places and it is simply impossible to get online grocery deliveries from either Save-On or “Thrifty’s. Fortunately our local retailers are stepping up.

It is now possible to get deliveries from our local cheese monger (Farmer’s Daughter), our local butcher (Four Quarters Meats) and, of course, our old stalwarts Sidney Bakery and Satellite Fish are still both open. As for fruit and vegetables we sadly don’t have a Sidney Greengrocer any more but you can now get local deliveries from Doorway Drop.

Hopefully, when this is all over, those local retailers who adapted will still be with us and we, in gratitude, will continue to shop local.

Richard Talbot

Sidney

