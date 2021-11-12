LETTER: Sign needed for roadwork

While I appreciate the repairs and upgrades to Church and Otter Point roads, could we not have a sign telling us when Church is closed to traffic at the corner of Wadams Way and Otter Point Road?

Too many people wind up having to turn around at Church Road when they see it’s closed and drive back to Otter Point Road, and it’s a very rough and busy construction zone. That would increase safety and reduce frustration.

Richard Dean

Sooke



