LETTER: Simple solution to pickleball problem

I admit to some confusion in regard to the article on pickleball in the Sept. 1 Peninsula News Review. Do I understand that we have involved several levels of authority including a North Saanich director of infrastructure services, a security services company (Thorn), and a security services subcontractor (Commissionaires Victoria) – and we cannot find someone to close a bloody gate?

Do we not have district employees who routinely travel throughout North Saanich during their working day? Can they not perform this small task?

Why do we need a locked gate at all? If the courts are used outside the posted hours, is this not a police matter?

We seem to be treating the pickleball delinquents like children.

Geoff Lightfoot

North Saanich

