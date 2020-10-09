LETTER: Site C dilemma prompts election call

The unnecessary and unwanted snap election which the premier has forced on us is not about his government’s stability, or about “putting politics behind us,” or requiring a majority in the House to pass important legislation, or any of the other transparent fabrications he has produced so far.

It’s not even a naked power grab, as many have supposed.

There is exactly one reason why John Horgan called an election now: He’s terrified of facing the citizens of British Columbia later this fall and telling us that either: the geotechnical problems that have surfaced at Site C are insurmountable, and we have to pull the plug; or Site C is salvageable, but it’s going to cost many billions more than anticipated.

Perhaps Horgan already knows which of these is correct, and the appointment of Peter Milburn as “special advisor” is just a smokescreen to buy time while he tries to steal an election. It doesn’t really matter. Either way, he has known for months that he is going to be the bearer of extremely bad news about Site C.

He also knows that his only hope for surviving the ensuing political firestorm is to win a majority before he delivers the bad news. Hence an election in the middle of a pandemic, and his lame reasons for calling it.

The “Honourable” John Horgan? In name only.

I’ve been a steadfast supporter of the NDP my entire life. They won’t be getting my vote this time around.

Bob Bright

Victoria