Letter: Some of us care about wildlife and habitat protection

What is the difference between humans and Himalayan blackberries? Himalayan blackberries provide food and wildlife habitat, but both behave as invasive species. So, what is the definition of an invasive species?

“An invasive species is an introduced organism that becomes overpopulated and harms its new environment. Although most introduced species are neutral or beneficial concerning other species, invasive species adversely affect habitats and bioregions, causing ecological, environmental, and economic damage,” according to Wikipedia.

This quote sums up what is happening to what once was “Wise, Wild, Sooke” and so many places in what once was “Super Natural BC.”

It’s heartbreaking and sickening to experience the total disregard for wildlife and habitat that used to make Sooke uniquely special. Why can’t we as humans expand our definition of community to include other live beings who live here, too – a genuine housing for all policy?

I was told by a Sooke District governing official in a speakeasy at The Stick about five or six years ago that the previous council was allowing developers to buy out of the bylaw that stated they must retain a certain amount of the land being developed as green space.

Honestly, I see no evidence of this being different from the current council. And please don’t give these developments cute nature names that deny the total displacement and possible death of the animals, migratory birds, indigenous plants, trees, and other species that existed there before the takeover of habitat.

Newspaper articles tell us that our extended drought is due to an overly warm Pacific Ocean between here and Japan. (It’s being called a double El Nino effect, that sounds better than global warming).

Science knows now that intact coastal forests create inland rain. It’s tough not to be upset all the time about what’s going on here. But major kudos to Sooke District councillors who had the intestinal fortitude and political will to vote for the official community plan. At least that’s a start to creating some environmental policy and protection for Sooke, whereas delays allow for the current unchecked Langfordian policy of taking it all.

I’ve lived in Sooke for seven years, and I don’t know how many times I’ve given the requested input to some Sooke planning public input events with no perceivable change. No wonder people give up trying. But when greed and selfishness are the bottom lines for those who don’t consider anything or anyone else, they don’t give up.

Of course, we’re a divided community. Some of us care about wildlife and habitat protection.

ALSO READ: Sooke plans third meeting as council races to finalize OCP before election

Barbara Green

Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSooke