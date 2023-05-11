LETTER: Sooke Builders Association ready to work with district

LETTER SIG

Re: Sooke Builders Association forms to advocate for construction industry (News, May 11)

The Sooke Builders Association is a newly incorporated non-profit society made up of home builders, subtrades, construction consultants and land developers building in Sooke.

We aim to work together with the District of Sooke and other governing bodies to support quality construction and development in the area, and address issues impacting the industry.

Our goal is to create a positive partnership with Sooke council and staff to get things done in a cooperative way by discussing concerns and working together to resolve problems. We recognize frustrations from both the public and staff as we navigate through the growing pains that Sooke has encountered over the years.

We believe that multiple voices coming at the district is not productive and hope that this association can help alleviate some of the burden that Sooke is dealing with right now on top of being understaffed.

We understand that council is looking at hiring a new CAO and we’re encouraged that the review of the new OCP will be part of their mandate.

We are very excited to be meeting with the Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and hear, firsthand, about the government’s strategies for fast-tracking the delivery of new homes, increasing the supply of middle-income housing and how we can help those with the greatest housing needs.

Having the mayor, council and senior staff attend, will be a big part of the meeting and a great start to our partnership in creating a structure to support our growing community now and in the future.

Geoff Steele

President

Sooke Builders Association


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Province funds cell service, favours Rogers

Just Posted

Brian Le Ilevre with his wife Michelle Le Ilevre. Brian has been stranded in Mexico for more than a month as his family searches for a way to bring him home to Langford. (Courtesy of Arielle Boivin)
Family desperate to bring Langford man home from Mexico

The 12-and-a-half metre totem pole carved by about 160 inmates which stands outside the Vancouver Island Regional Corrections Centre in Saanich. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Totem pole carved by inmates dedicated at Wilkinson Road jail in Saanich

A hiker makes his way along the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail. Trail users can enjoy enhanced camping facilities with the addition of 50 new elevated tent platforms at five backcountry campgrounds. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Improved camping facilities added to Juan de Fuca Marine Trail

BC Ferries is adding 95 extra sailings for the May long weekend but still expects waits. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries to add 95 extra sailings over May long weekend

Pop-up banner image