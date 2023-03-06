LETTER: Sooke council backtracks on climate action coordinator despite committee approval

LETTER SIG

Sooke council has flip-flopped on the primary recommendation of its climate action committee, which was originally approved by several councillors.

On Feb. 21, council members passed a motion to hire a climate action coordinator by a 4-to-1 vote. The mayor was absent from the vote.

At the following council meeting, with the mayor present a week later, councillors voted against the motion, with only Coun. Megan McMath voting in favour.

Sooke will receive a $135,000 grant for climate action from the province if it contributes $27,000. Sooke has one of the worst records on emissions according to GHG reports issued every two years. Little has been done by Sooke to reduce emissions.

Once again, volunteer committees’ hard work and findings are being ignored.

Is this council abandoning our town’s vision of a Small Town with a Big Heart? A vibrant net-zero community, cradled in the stunning beauty and vitality of the ocean and forest.

Voter turnout was abysmal in Sooke, and one can guess why given the continued neglect of council action on public participation reports and community committee recommendations.

William Wallace

Sooke

READ: Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSooke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: Court case could kill progress on plastic pollution in Canada

Just Posted

The City of Victoria is testing out a new software program to spot potholes. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Sick of potholes? Victoria has AI for that

The University of Victoria’s men’s basketball team captured their second-straight Canada West title after defeating the University of Winnipeg on March 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Matt Macsemniuk/UVic Vikes)
Vikes earn back-to-back Canada West men’s basketball titles

Karly Nygaard-Petersen, a doctoral student at Royal Roads University, researched what role fun played in people’s uptake of e-scooters and micro-mobility options. (Courtesy of Karly Nygaard-Petersen)
E-scooter uptake highlights role of fun in transportation: Royal Roads researcher

A large group gathers at Market Square in Victoria on the final day of the 2023 Wounded Warrior Run BC on Sunday (March 5). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
10th annual Wounded Warrior Run BC raises an estimated $150K