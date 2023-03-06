LETTER: Sooke council backtracks on climate action coordinator despite committee approval

Sooke council has flip-flopped on the primary recommendation of its climate action committee, which was originally approved by several councillors.

On Feb. 21, council members passed a motion to hire a climate action coordinator by a 4-to-1 vote. The mayor was absent from the vote.

At the following council meeting, with the mayor present a week later, councillors voted against the motion, with only Coun. Megan McMath voting in favour.

Sooke will receive a $135,000 grant for climate action from the province if it contributes $27,000. Sooke has one of the worst records on emissions according to GHG reports issued every two years. Little has been done by Sooke to reduce emissions.

Once again, volunteer committees’ hard work and findings are being ignored.

Is this council abandoning our town’s vision of a Small Town with a Big Heart? A vibrant net-zero community, cradled in the stunning beauty and vitality of the ocean and forest.

Voter turnout was abysmal in Sooke, and one can guess why given the continued neglect of council action on public participation reports and community committee recommendations.

William Wallace

Sooke

