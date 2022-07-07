LETTER: Sooke council dragging feet on OCP approval

Enough already!

The official community plan in Sooke has been funded with more tax dollars than budgeted.

The OCP was written with public input and council oversight by a professional consultant group for two years. After the consultation was completed in that phase, the development community objected that they did not participate and disliked the outcome.

Sooke council heard their arguments and incorporated changes to the OCP without further public discussion.

Having listened to both sides of the public wishes for the future of Sooke, council now wants to delay the adoption of the OCP until the new council is elected in October. How come?

Give the elected council a road map and the public a chance to comment on the OCP before the election. The new OCP expires in 2030, with amendments usually starting after five years. If the OCP approval is dragged into 2023 at more expense to the public, it will only add to the tax dollars already spent.

Tell Sooke council to adopt the 2020-2030 official community plan and get Sooke back on track.

Chris Moss

Sooke

