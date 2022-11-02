Letter: Sooke Philharmonic performed musical treat

LETTER SIG

The pounding rain on Oct. 30 did not deter those attending the afternoon Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert at Sooke Community Hall.

A full house embraced the program selections composed by Beethoven, Faure and Chopin, directed and conducted by Yariv Aloni.

The range of expressiveness heard in the superb performance by the symphony appeared to have captivated all audience members.

The program’s second half featured the masterful solo pianist Carey Wang and his spellbinding performance of Chopin’s Concerto No. 1 in E minor, op. 11.

The audience’s long-standing ovation demonstrates how this evocation of music speaks to us wordlessly.

Thank you to those who participated in the success of this classical music presentation and experience

Robin Fleming

Shirley


Letter to the Editor

