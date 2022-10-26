Letter: Sooke residents still need to wake up

LETTER SIG

Re: Voters return mayor, 5 incumbents (News, Oct. 20)

Voters might have returned the mayor and her company to power, but it was a mere 28.7 per cent of the registered voters who came to the polls vs. 41 per cent four years ago.

This shows that most residents have either given up on the council that asks for the residents’ input but never takes it up or that most people simply don’t care.

Similarly, 2,403 votes gained by Maja Tait is just 18.62 per cent of the registered 11,601 voters. This is even less compared to the 13,000 of the estimated eligible voters or 15,000 of all the residents.

Likewise, the councillors receiving from 1,067 to 1,807 votes each translates into 8.2 to 13.9 per cent of eligible voters.

So, Tait may “feel great” and that they’re “on track,” but representing only 8 to 18 per cent of voters seems hardly a cause for a victory dance. More like a skewed perception of the state of affairs when most residents are left without any representation.

With the provincewide average turnout dropping to 37 per cent from 41 per cent, our 28.7 per cent takes the cake for residents neglecting their civil duty. As a result, we’ve got the decision-makers we deserve – those planting a forest of buildings after cutting down thousands of trees. The climate crisis doesn’t happen of its own volition. We are creating it ourselves.

While Langford residents united with the coalition Langford Now and replaced the old mayor and council which turned the city into a Shanghai, Sooke residents still have to wake up to see the destruction taking place in their city.

Nina Leshinskaya

Sooke


Letter to the EditorSooke

