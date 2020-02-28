LETTER: Sooke roads a mess

Readers says council needs to get on with meaningful needs of the community

Re: Freshly paved roads carved up (Letters, Feb. 26)

The Broomhill area is far from having the worst roads in the community.

There are many deplorable roads in the older areas of Sooke getting no attention, and are never maintained to any standard. They could easily fix a few potholes or crumbling surfaces and have some presences in the community to at least project the sense that they are aware or on top of things.

How about more blue collar employees tending to the many smaller issues throughout the community?

Council should use the funds it wants for charging stations, memorial walls, declarations of climate emergencies, and nuclear-free zones and use it to improve our roads.

Quit the symbolic nonsense and get on with the meaningful needs of the community.

Ted Davies

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Bad driving an everyday occurrence

Just Posted

Court hears of moments before Victoria father stabbed to death in the middle of Hillside Avenue

The sentencing hearing of Daniel Creagh began on Friday, charged with one count of manslaughter

Extra precautions against COVID-19 put in place as tourism season arrives

Airports and border services follow federal cues to minimize spread of coronavirus

CRD wants closer relations with First Nations

Committee recommends the CRD board open the door to representation

Two new webcams added to Highway 1 near Langford

Webcams at Goldstream Provincial Park and Millstream interchage

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Decade-long health care battle draws to a close today in B.C.

Dr. Brian Day began his battle a decade ago against the B.C. government

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett travelled to B.C. to meet Indigenous leaders

Most Read