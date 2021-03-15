LETTER: Sooke still in a world of denial

LETTER SIG

Re: Waterfront development on horizon (News, March 11)

I read with concern the article about the large proposed commercial waterfront development for Sooke. It seems we are still in a world of denial.

Has anyone in the District of Sooke done the calculations regarding the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions emitted during the construction and on-going operations of the new development?

Probably not, which shows the world of cognitive dissonance we are now in.

In April 2019, council declared a climate emergency. It now seems to me that the district should do one of three things:

1. It could rescind the climate emergency and claim it has new scientific data that proves the entire worldwide scientific community is wrong about climate change and declares open season in Sooke to new developments.

2. It could acknowledge the climate emergency but pass a declaration that Sooke is a unique community. This motion would declare that other communities in B.C. and the rest of the world are responsible for reducing GHG emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 but that Sooke is exempt from meeting any such targets.

3. Council could do nothing and tacitly admit it does not care one bit and that everyone from my grandson to the current and future residents of Sooke, especially on Billings Spit, are on their own to suffer and pay dearly for the consequences of catastrophic climate change, such as rising sea levels.

The third option appears to be the approach already being taken by the district, judging from the uncritical, nay excited, comments from council about this large GHG-emitting development and the apparent discussions with the district already underway.

Business-as-usual indeed, and how ironic the proposed development is for the waterfront, one of the areas that will be most drastically impacted by climate change!

Roland Alcock

Sooke


Letter to the Editor

