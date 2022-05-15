Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Sounding off over pickleball

I was recently waiting for the bus across from Central Park. For about 10 seconds. I practically sprinted to the next stop at Caledonia to get away from the pernicious ping ping of pickleball.

Fans of the sport say it’s sociable and good exercise. Well, there are a hundred other ways to get together with others and pump up the cardio, ways that don’t inflict such a din on others. Pickleballers can certainly play the game, at indoor courts like Cedar Hill and UVic, and certainly others.

Fans of this sport are like the macho dudes on their Harleys with their painful loud exhausts, or indeed the nitwits who clogged up Ottawa for weeks. I got rights! Responsibilities, huh?

City council has yet again made decisions for this area without talking with those who live here. It’s tedious.

Louis Guilbault

Victoria

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
LETTER: Puzzled by hospital parking

Just Posted

Victoria-born and based singer-song writer Leeroy Stagger says he sees the area through a new lens. (Piper Ferguson/Submitted)
Sidney to hear environmental messages from singer-songwriter Leeroy Stagger

Saanich council approved an interim building height policy May 9 that allows for six- or even 12-storey development proposals to be considered under certain circumstances, where no current zoning allows for such heights. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Saanich building height policy allows council to consider 6- or 12-storey proposals

The CRD watershed tour explores the surrounding forests and Rithet Creek – the main tributary to Sooke Lake Reservoir. (Courtesy CRD)
Greater Victoria tap water on tour from source to table

Victoria Community Fridge volunteers Irvin Naidu, Nicola Watts, Becky Block, Jewel Bohach, and Wren Shaman stand in front of the fridge Saturday afternoon during a ‘first birthday’ celebration marking one year of the fridge in the community. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Block party celebrates ‘first birthday’ of Victoria Community Fridge