letter

LETTER: Speed-reducing measures going nowhere

‘Speed cushions’ and other attempts to physically slow traffic do not work, but may harm safely driven vehicles.

I’ve seen a car damaged by such despite travelling at quite low speed, while I’ve seen off-road wannabes delight in bouncing over them.

Saanich proved that chicanes do not work, at Cowper and Colquitz – I saw a dual-wheel truck navigate through them with the skill of a race car driver. Eventually, Saanich removed it because it impeded long wheelbase transit buses.

Why does Saanich have a quick-fix mentality that reinvents a flat tire instead of looking and asking other fiefdoms?

They should have the decency to fund police feet on the street, which would have benefits far beyond traffic speed on a few streets.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich

