LETTER: Speeding drivers jeopardize safety in rural Saanich

There was a very serious single vehicle traffic accident on Oldfield Road at 5 p.m. on April 19. Those on hand have described an alarming scene.

Livable Roads for Rural Saanich (LRRS) is an advocacy group committed to working with Saanich to improve road safety on five roads: Prospect Lake, Goward, southern Old West Saanich, Sparton and Oldfield.

LRRS knows that any accident is investigated on the specific facts surrounding it. Eyewitness reports tell us that speed was a contributing factor in this case. However, it needs to be understood that this is part of a pattern, by some, of reckless, dangerous driving on these roads: southern Old West, Oldfield and Sparton. This behaviour is not an isolated incident. It is simply one of the worst examples of speeding on Oldfield, with a near fatal conclusion. Other drivers and residents were put at serious risk.

Daily, and nightly, residents of these roads experience excessive speed. Since an accident is not always the result, this comes to no one’s attention except the residents. Even when slower, the speeds, in excess of 50 km/h or not, are most often too fast for anyone else to enjoy using the road or to enjoy their neighbourhood. Vehicles often simply do not slow down for other users. This is a subjective but accurate assessment. This is a historical and serious pattern, made worse and worse by the increased volume of commuter and other traffic, often itself at speed and on a deadline, and by the lack of remediation by Saanich.

While LRRS appreciates any work the police do on enforcement, traditional enforcement is not the solution, and this is not the time to repeat again the many reasons we know this to be true.

We are growing increasingly frustrated and angry that residents’ concerns have not been acted upon.

We know that serious problems may finally be addressed on Prospect Lake Road, as a safety audit is now being conducted. These three roads also need some combination of official speed reduction, traffic calming measures, education and a strong message from Saanich municipality that the rural neighbourhoods do matter, in spite of their lower population.

Pam Harrison

Livable Roads for Rural Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Sidney merchants need a break

Just Posted

VIDEO: Colwood teachers make drive-thru to say hello to students

‘I’ve been smiling so much my cheeks are getting sore,’ says a Grade 5 education assistant

West Shore RCMP seek family who may have seen man expose himself at Thetis Lake

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, walking a dog on April 18

UPDATED: Missing man last seen near Topaz Park found deceased

VicPD says death is not suspicious, family has been notified

Sooke Canada Day celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19

July 1 events officially cancelled throughout Greater Victoria

VIDEO: Thief steals hockey gear from parked car in Saanich

Suspect caught on security camera dragging away goalie gear

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Most Read