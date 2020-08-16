LETTER: Squirrels driving gardener nuts

This year I decided to do my potted patio garden with more perennials to save money, because these plants will return every year. That was my goal.

Unfortunately, people think they have to feed these rodents called squirrels peanuts in the shell. I believe that is a bit inconsiderate. I watch them and attempt to chase them away when they are pawing out my pots to hide their treasure. At the same time, they hit the stems of my supposed-to-be-blooming beautiful carnations and destroy them.

I did not want to clip them until they were dead heads. To be extremely firm they were meant to be outside flowers. I have attempted to keep them away with ground-up chili flakes and stalks of prickly rose branches. This may sound cruel, but I do not want to waste my money. I have found the peanuts on the ground and put them in the compost bin as a process of elimination. Less nuts to deal with. My step-father used to slick down the pole of the bird feeder and watch the squirrels slide down. A local garden centre supports my story and I know they would support his actions as well.

The whole business makes me furious, because what is meant to be blooming beautiful is ruined by some deviant that thinks they are helping the squirrel live. Believe me, these creatures have a lot of other things to nurture themselves with. Save your money and buy a jar of peanut butter or a jar of nuts for yourself. The four species in B.C. feed on: seeds, other nuts, acorns, tree buds, berries, leaves and twigs. I ask that you stop doing this and leave gardeners like myself alone and let them find their own food.

Thanks for hearing from me. I bet I am not alone with my statement: The squirrels and their peanuts in the shell have to go.

Wendy Lynn

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Safe supply a solution to overdose crisis

Just Posted

Painting portraits by numbers in Metchosin

Metchosin-based group’s participation flourishes online

Young Oak Bay singer shines in summer of COVID

10-year-old Dashel Scott to play 12th concert

Saanich Peninsula Lions food bank receives $5,000 donation

Recent donation came from Western Forest Products

Victoria research team developing tool to find ‘hidden’ COVID cases

New model will allow for early detection of second wave

Ministry opens southbound loop exit at McKenzie Interchange

Traffic pattern change, new signage to direct drivers to correct lanes

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Most Read