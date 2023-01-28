LETTER: Striving for world harmony

I think the word harmony works better than the word peace. One problem is that cult leaders who promise world peace frequently lead their followers to death or are just lying to you.

As Canadians, we are in a position to heal the rift between the political east and west and we should try. We will always need a national defence community because without one foreign nations could get a little too tempted. I believe that with proper education war can be reduced but there will always be disputes over territory.

One thing that can and should stop happening are wars over political and economic differences. Such differences are best settled by ballots, not bullets.

Sean Murray

Saanich