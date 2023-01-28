Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Striving for world harmony

I think the word harmony works better than the word peace. One problem is that cult leaders who promise world peace frequently lead their followers to death or are just lying to you.

As Canadians, we are in a position to heal the rift between the political east and west and we should try. We will always need a national defence community because without one foreign nations could get a little too tempted. I believe that with proper education war can be reduced but there will always be disputes over territory.

One thing that can and should stop happening are wars over political and economic differences. Such differences are best settled by ballots, not bullets.

Sean Murray

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Trend towards pre-zoning bypasses democratic processes

Just Posted

Starlight Stadium has been the home of Pacific FC since 2018. (Courtesy of Pacific FC)
Pacific FC to open CPL season against expansion team Vancouver FC

Richard Waller ladles soup into containers for diners to take away with the recently implemented bag lunch program at The Soup Kitchen in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria soup kitchen serves up sandwiches, smiles, compassion

Jeff Buziak (right) and other rally attendees march for Lindsay Buziak on Feb. 2, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Someone out there slaughtered my daughter’: Lindsay Buziak’s father still seeks answers

A nurse in Victoria is in trouble for drinking on the job. (File photo)
Victoria nurse in trouble for drinking on the job and trying to get others to do it too