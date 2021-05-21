LETTER: Student dropoff/pickup area needed at KELSET school

North Saanich letter writer says traffic issues caused by parents dropping off and picking up students at KELSET Elementary School could have been avoided. (Watt Consulting Group/Screencap)

Re: Study identifies congestion near KELSET school as a major concern (News Review, May 13)

Parents of KELSET Elementary School students have complained about the traffic and parking on Forest Park Drive for many years now.

Time after time it has been suggested that a parking lot pickup and dropoff be constructed on the vacant land to the east of the school. Perhaps the Saanich School Board should listen to the parents to solve a problem that should never have occurred in the first place.

Candace Ross

North Saanich

parkingSchools