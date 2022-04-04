LETTER: Students, buses and traffic woes

The problematic uptick of bumper-to-bumper traffic in Sooke may not be quite as confounding as some of us think if we note that long lineups getting into Sooke all but disappeared while school was out over spring break.

It would seem that more parents are picking up students from school, and fewer students are taking the bus. This would bear exploring.

What is it about taking the buses that used to work but is no longer working? If there are, say, 6,000 students in Sooke schools (just guessing) and one in four students no longer take the bus (just guessing here, too) and need to be picked up by a parent, that could add 1,500 extra cars to the road between 3 and 4 p.m. every school day.

Jo Phillips

Otter Point



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor