LETTER: Students, buses and traffic woes

LETTER SIG

The problematic uptick of bumper-to-bumper traffic in Sooke may not be quite as confounding as some of us think if we note that long lineups getting into Sooke all but disappeared while school was out over spring break.

It would seem that more parents are picking up students from school, and fewer students are taking the bus. This would bear exploring.

What is it about taking the buses that used to work but is no longer working? If there are, say, 6,000 students in Sooke schools (just guessing) and one in four students no longer take the bus (just guessing here, too) and need to be picked up by a parent, that could add 1,500 extra cars to the road between 3 and 4 p.m. every school day.

Jo Phillips

Otter Point


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
Dispatch from Ukraine: War brain – through the eyes of a former B.C. journalist
Next story
LETTER: No road problem

Just Posted

Sooke’s new fire truck will feature artwork from T’Sou-ke Nation. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke sets aside $2,500 for Indigenous art on fire truck

Troy Dignam’s meal was prepared with almost entirely Sooke-produced ingredients. (Contributed - Troy Dignam)
Sooke farmer makes meal almost entirely from local sources

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man was injured Saturday, April 2, on Salt Spring Island. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after driver flees Salt Spring crash, lands in hospital

Eight rifles and a handgun were seized from Greater Victoria residences on March 15 as part of an investigation into suspected drug traffickers. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Drugs, multiple firearms seized in March searches of Victoria, Colwood residences