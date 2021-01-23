LETTER: Subdivision of Boys and Girls Club land questioned

I remember when Crown land in Metchosin, 98 acres of prime forest, meadow, and pond, was turned over to the Boys and Girls Club for outdoor adventure programs for youth at risk. Who could argue with such a noble cause? Support from all levels of government and private and corporate donors has poured in over the years.

Now the Boys and Girls Club is applying to subdivide its land. Metchosin Mayor John Ranns reports that this would be a legal subdivision. I am so sorry that there isn’t a restrictive covenant on this property. I guess no one would have foreseen a change of plan or purpose.

Does the Boys and Girls Club owe the public an explanation for what’s going on? What happens when a non-profit accepts financial support for a particular purpose and then changes its intent?

If it is true that subdivision of this environmentally significant property is legal, I challenge the Boys and Girls Club to tell us how it is ethical.

Bev Bacon

Metchosin