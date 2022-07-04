LETTER: Survey not reflective of Sooke’s issues

Re: Housing, homelessness and poverty top election issues (News, June 30)

I’ve never liked surveys which over-generalize too much and purport to speak for everybody when that is not the case. That’s why I question the results of the Research Co. survey.

It may well be that housing, homelessness and poverty may be a top concern for some municipalities in B.C., but I dare say not here in Sooke. Parts of Victoria and Nanaimo, seem to have these issues front and centre, but in Sooke, we have other priorities.

Traffic is an issue, and so is urban green space. We want access to our waterfront and recreational amenities. And above all, given the senior citizen demographics of Sooke, we certainly are concerned about adequate medical facilities.

The latter point was missed by Premier John Horgan when he grandly announced the intent to build a new multi-million-dollar Royal B.C. Museum rather than upgrade the existing one. Indeed, people right across B.C. are screaming for more medical facilities.

Again, pardon my skepticism about this survey as I sense an agenda being pushed.

Andy Neimers

Sooke



