LETTER: Take precautions against COVID-19

Reader says think about other people who could contract virus

Grandparents, cancer survivors, asthmatics, the immunocompromised, your favorite YouTuber. These are some of the people dying every day from COVID-19.

You may not be one of these people. You may not necessarily die from contracting this disease, but everyone knows at least one person who is at risk.

Think about that person when you feel bored or want to hit the mall with some friends. Think about what would happen to them if you contracted the virus and passed it to them.

There are people who still think this virus is not as bad as its made out to be. This is not accurate! Stay home and find things to do. It’s alright to go for a walk in your neighborhood but keep a safe distance from others.

This does not mean that you can go meet up with friends and have a nice walk and hang out together. This is just a good way to get exercise and keep your mental health in a good state.

If you are feeling sick or showing any flu-like symptoms, do not leave your house. You can take some time for yourself and get better.

I feel lucky to have support at home. My parents work from home, and I have three sisters to talk to and do things with.

I realize other people may not have these support systems in place, but help is out there.

The pandemic will not end until we work together to keep it under control. Stay home. Stay cautious. Stay safe.

Mindalynn Frelick

Sooke