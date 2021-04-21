LETTER: Taxpayers don’t subsidize private schools

Re: Province should stop funding private schools (Letters, April 22)

I’m afraid I must disagree with comments made by Linda Slater on private school funding, as other provinces continue with private school funding, regardless of what political party the government is. B.C. gives 35 to 50 per cent of the public school grant to private schools, Alberta 60 to 70 per cent, Saskatchewan 50 to 80 per cent, Manitoba 50 per cent and Quebec 60 per cent.

Anyone who says taxpayers subsidize private schools is wrong on the arithmetic.

Far from being subsidized, independent schools offer discounts to taxpayers to educate Canadian students. The math is not complex; to bring all the students enrolled in private schools into the public education system would cost more, not less.

Taxpayers would immediately fund each student at 100 per cent. Linda Slater’s opinion would only make taxpayers pay more in taxes again.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan



Letter to the Editor