LETTER: Taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize boat removals

I just finished reading the article “Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.” by Greg Sakaki, and I am wondering if there were any questions put to the ministry on why the owners of those abandoned vessels are not paying for the cleanup. It seems that the taxpayers are always cleaning up after big business (i.e., oil well clean up).

If someone can afford to buy those vessels, then they can afford to maintain them and to dispose of them. It should not be up to the taxpayer to subsidize them.

Eric Griffiths

Sidney