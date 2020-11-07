Letter: Taxpayers watchdog group doesn’t tell whole story on MLA pensions

Send your letters to the editor to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Re: Taxpayer watchdog howling over outgoing MLAs’ pension payouts (vicnews.com)

The assertion by the Canadian Taxpayer’s Federation (CTF), “these pensions simply aren’t affordable for taxpayers,” rankles. I don’t dispute CTF numbers, giving them the benefit of the doubt in making their projections of future payouts.

What I do take issue with is that their claim is made without any discussion of what an affordable pension might be. Compared to what? An owner-operated small business who invests their profits and savings in the stock market and lives off the income when they retire? Top management of large corporations who manage large amounts of money similar to MLAs? If the latter, based on the few individuals I have known who qualify, I suspect the MLA pensions would look modest. Without these kinds of comparisons or benchmarks, the claim is unsupportable.

It is difficult to believe the CTF is merely an economic watchdog without an agenda. The CTF’s very name is a problem, as it implies that we are nothing but one-dimensional sources of money, not multi-dimensional citizens. I am a taxpayer, but it is perhaps the least important part of who I am and CTF does not speak for me.

As a citizen, I have a responsibility to see to the collective well-being of my fellow citizens. The most important way of doing that is through government, because businesses exist, by definition, to make a profit for their owners. Governments cannot function without money and that is raised by taxes, as it always has been.

We should be concerned that our tax money is spent appropriately, including debating what the pensions of politicians (of all stripes) should be, after sacrificing their private lives for public service. But dismissing MLA pensions as not affordable, without any evidence or argument as to what the right level should be, is simply right-wing ideology.

Alex Zimmerman

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Vehicle deck ban places BC Ferry passengers’ health at risk

Just Posted

A motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road near Gillespie Road caused traffic delays on the afternoon of Nov. 7. (Google Maps)
Motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road causes traffic delay

District calls for patience while emergency crews respond

Langford Fire Rescue sent pumpkins plummeting to the earth during its annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser Nov. 7. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Langford Fire Rescue pulverize pumpkins for a cause

The annual event raises money for the Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Victoria-based artist Paul Archer poses with one of his striking images of a veteran. Completing such paintings has become a November tradition. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Paul Archer, a Victoria-based artist, tries to paint one Remembrance Day piece each year in November. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Touching scene with veteran inspires Victoria artist to paint Remembrance Day series

Paul Archer has painted a veteran each November for the past four years

Hilltop Greenhouses in West Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias each holiday season, the only producer on the South Island. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Poinsettia sales to support kid-friendly lab at Victoria hospital

Auxiliary looks to de-stress lab tests for children

Local Indigenous artist, IceBear’s latest creation draws attention to the state of the world under COVID-19. (Courtesy of IceBear Studios)
Victoria artist hopes painting will boost frontline worker moral

IceBear wants to get copies of his painting into hospitals hardest hit by COVID-19

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Waivin' Flags bus ready and waiting to be able to drive people to Campbell River and back. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wheels on the bus ready to go ‘round and ‘round from Port Hardy to Campbell River

After a long, busless six months, the Tri-Port area is once again connected to down Island

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Most Read