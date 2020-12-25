Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Thank you to those separated at Christmas

I was talking online to my daughter who is a health-care professional. She is home with her baby born during this COVID-19 crisis. It has been hard on her to stay home. Like other health-care workers, she wants to be contributing to the health of our community.

I was complaining to her about the letters and posts I had read from people who insist on participating in social gatherings this Christmas because they all have some weak excuse to justify it.

These are her feelings that she asked me to share with everyone:

“I want to say thank you to all the people who have chosen to not have their friends and family over for Christmas this year.

Thank you for putting the health of your community, friends, and family above your wants.

Thank you for making this sacrifice so those who need social support right now can do so as safely as possible.

Thank you for trying to help the doctors, nurses and health professionals and trying to spare them from the heartache and burnout they will endure.

Thank you for making the right decision, even though it is hard.

Thank you so much! You are amazing, resilient people.

I am definitely feeling the weight today of not seeing the people I am closest to this Christmas.

Thank you again, because there are days I need to remember that I am not the only one right now who is feeling the weight of this hard decision.”

Bruce Kennedy

Saanich

Most Read